CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoastalSouth Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoastalSouth Bancshares

COSO stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. CoastalSouth Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

CoastalSouth Bancshares Company Profile

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank.

See Also

