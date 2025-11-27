CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE:COSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. They set a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut CoastalSouth Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoastalSouth Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on CoastalSouth Bancshares
CoastalSouth Bancshares Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoastalSouth Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CoastalSouth Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.
CoastalSouth Bancshares Company Profile
CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal States Bank, a South Carolina state-chartered commercial bank, we offer a full range of banking products and services designed for businesses, real estate professionals, and consumers looking for a deep and meaningful relationship with their bank.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CoastalSouth Bancshares
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- About the Markup Calculator
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoastalSouth Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.