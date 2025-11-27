Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 167,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,001.96. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $204,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $228,900.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,917 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $166,811.76.

On Friday, September 19th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $34,300.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $126,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 7,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $98,400.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 2,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $30,500.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 505.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Energy Fuels by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 561,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

