Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allot in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Allot in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Allot in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Allot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allot

Allot Trading Down 2.2%

Institutional Trading of Allot

Shares of Allot stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Allot has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $457.40 million, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,175,000. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in Allot by 22.2% during the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 4,505,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allot by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 742,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot by 239.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 531,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allot by 272.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 626,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 457,726 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allot

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.