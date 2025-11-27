George Milligan Sells 5,826 Shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) Director George Milligan sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,290. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $379.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 102.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on West Bancorporation from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

