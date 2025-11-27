HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

