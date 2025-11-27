SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £791.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

