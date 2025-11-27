Copley Financial Group Inc. Invests $387,000 in AT&T Inc. $T

Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

