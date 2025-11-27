Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 330,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.
Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.
