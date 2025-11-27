NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 33.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 17.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

