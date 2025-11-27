Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.29. The company has a market cap of £127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

