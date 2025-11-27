Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of £127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.29.

