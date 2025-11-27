Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

TFI opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

