EARNZ (LON:EARN) Shares Up 22.1% – What’s Next?

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 and last traded at GBX 4.70. Approximately 845,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 463,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85.
The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.78.
EARNZ (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EARNZ had a negative net margin of 466.55% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%.
EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
