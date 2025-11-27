Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 54,704 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,704 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 799,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 246,336 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of -674.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.