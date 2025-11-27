Analysts Set LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Citizens Jmp raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $57.50 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.5%
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.03 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 118.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
