Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8.30. 29,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 184,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

Aura Energy Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of £74.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.35.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

