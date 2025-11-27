Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 and last traded at GBX 1.25. Approximately 327,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 611,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.12.
About Bradda Head Lithium
The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
