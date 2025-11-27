Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,063 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,053.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 334,321 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

