Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.51. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

