Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after buying an additional 793,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after buying an additional 376,764 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,212,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Parsons Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Parsons in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

