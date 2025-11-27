Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc $CALX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Calix by 135.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 545,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $15,207,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,018,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Calix by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 270,397 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $26,917,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,580,508.92. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,800 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Stock Down 0.3%

CALX opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -464.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.