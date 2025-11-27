Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

SXT stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP David J. Plautz bought 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

