Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,124 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 295.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $213.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average of $229.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $695,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 152,958 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,312.30. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,208.26. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

