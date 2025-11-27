Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 276.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 148.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Doximity by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,649.50. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Bank of America raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

