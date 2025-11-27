Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,262 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

