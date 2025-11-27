Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,012 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

