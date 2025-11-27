Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $833,941,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

DHR stock opened at $228.41 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

