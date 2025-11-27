Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after buying an additional 31,458,885 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,602 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,702 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the sale, the director owned 231,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

