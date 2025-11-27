Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,982 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 263,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 10.9%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.