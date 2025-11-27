Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,476 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.