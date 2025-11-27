Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,355,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,208,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 178,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.22.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $298.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.82 and a 12 month high of $303.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The company had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Woodward declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

