Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,030 Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,290,000 after purchasing an additional 370,182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,250,000 after purchasing an additional 983,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,552,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after buying an additional 326,427 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

CGUS stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

