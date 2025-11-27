Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $159.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $159.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

