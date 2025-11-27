Fastenal Company $FAST Holdings Raised by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 183.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.