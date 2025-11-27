1,577 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX Bought by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $171.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.