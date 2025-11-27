Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $860,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $834.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

