Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE Stock Position Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 290.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 840,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 624,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 996,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 293,111 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,382,000. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC now owns 648,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,393,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

