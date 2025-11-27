Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $42,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

