Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

