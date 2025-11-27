Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

