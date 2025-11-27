Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $8,597,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $13,541,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,900. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.4%

CRDO opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $193.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

