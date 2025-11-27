Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

