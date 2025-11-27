Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF $NBSD Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBSD. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $491,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NBSD opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

