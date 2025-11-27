Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3,737.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 265,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 258,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

