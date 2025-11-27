Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Acquires $200,390.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) CEO Corey Thomas bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $200,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 595,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,812.12. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPD opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $44.47.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

