Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 17,120 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Betterment LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CTA opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

