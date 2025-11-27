United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $814.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,021.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $907.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.58.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $935.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

