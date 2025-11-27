Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 464 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.