Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cleanspark from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cleanspark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

CLSK stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Cleanspark has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 3.79.

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleanspark by 38.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cleanspark by 7.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

