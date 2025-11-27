SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Herbalife worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynda Cloud bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of HLF opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. Herbalife Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $15.00 price target on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

